Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,193 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 391,339 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total value of $53,617,356.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $143.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $397.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.