Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Hits New 1-Year High at $174.60

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 174.60 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 174.59 ($2.35), with a volume of 299269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.80 ($2.32).

WHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.69) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.22) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.22) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 165.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 158.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £744.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

In related news, insider Aimee Pitman acquired 37,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £60,149.60 ($80,857.10).

About Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

