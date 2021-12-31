Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report $45.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.87 million and the lowest is $44.70 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted sales of $71.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $179.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.11 million to $199.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $208.61 million, with estimates ranging from $206.22 million to $211.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

WRE traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $25.85. 491,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.97. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $27.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 485.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

