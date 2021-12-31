Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Acquires 4,500 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.05 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10.

