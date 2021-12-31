Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,026 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T opened at $24.84 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $177.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

