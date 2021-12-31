Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Trading Up 2.6%

Webco Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEBC) was up 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $156.00 and last traded at $156.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.84. The stock has a market cap of $127.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The industrial products company reported $17.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $167.54 million for the quarter.

Webco Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of carbon, stainless steel, nickel alloys, titanium, and custom products. It also offers steel tubing solutions such air cooler, air heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condensing, feed water heater, and heat exchanger for mechanical, OEM, pressure, and structural requirement.

