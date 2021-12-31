Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) is Harvest Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Harvest Management LLC lifted its stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Welbilt accounts for approximately 2.1% of Harvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Harvest Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Welbilt worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 1st quarter worth $988,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Welbilt by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Welbilt by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Welbilt by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Welbilt by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 20,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Welbilt alerts:

WBT opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63. Welbilt, Inc has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $246,157.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin D. Agard sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $556,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,375 shares of company stock valued at $861,225. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.