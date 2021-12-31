Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,495 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 1.5% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

