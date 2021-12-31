Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Purchased by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $6,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth $81,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

WERN opened at $47.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.54 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WERN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.