WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Position Boosted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 11.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 32.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 12.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 32.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of WesBanco by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WesBanco alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on WSBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other WesBanco news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $40,018.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,099,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.02. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 37.95%. The firm had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.