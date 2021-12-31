Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading Up 4.3%

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)’s stock price was up 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.62 and last traded at $4.62. Approximately 8,876 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,490,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

UP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.41.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.38.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. Adelman purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,575,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,058,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,475,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,205,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,498,000. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

