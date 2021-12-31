Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,153 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,209,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,512,490,000 after acquiring an additional 261,944 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,034 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,830,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,300,000 after acquiring an additional 282,409 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,086,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,839,000 after acquiring an additional 418,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,061,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,822,000 after buying an additional 298,300 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $44.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $118.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5234 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.29%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

