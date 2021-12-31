Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 416 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.95. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.74 and a 52-week high of $55.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

