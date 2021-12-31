Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $890,000 Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $222,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,521,245 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock opened at $61.59 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.43. The stock has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

