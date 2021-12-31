Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Makes New $345,000 Investment in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,371,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,179,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,940,000 after acquiring an additional 220,331 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,011,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,829,000 after acquiring an additional 157,341 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 660,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,040,000 after acquiring an additional 89,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,044,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,214,000 after acquiring an additional 86,849 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

TWST stock opened at $78.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 0.81. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $214.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.49.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.93% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 8,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total transaction of $1,139,024.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Banyai sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $2,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,145 shares of company stock valued at $17,577,415. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

