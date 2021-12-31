Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SONY. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $125.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.75 and a fifty-two week high of $128.30.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

