William Paul Wells Wells Acquires 19,500 Shares of Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Stock

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director William Paul Wells Wells acquired 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,719,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,431,921.40.

William Paul Wells Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 4,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,560.00.

On Friday, November 26th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 10,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,800.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, William Paul Wells Wells bought 4,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$2,800.00.

On Friday, November 19th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 14,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$9,425.00.

On Monday, November 15th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$310.00.

On Friday, November 12th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 14,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, with a total value of C$8,990.00.

On Monday, November 1st, William Paul Wells Wells bought 5,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$3,200.00.

On Thursday, October 28th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 20,521 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$13,174.48.

On Tuesday, October 26th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 4,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$2,600.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, William Paul Wells Wells bought 80,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$55,200.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02. Tethys Petroleum Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.04.

Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

