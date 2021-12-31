Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL) fell 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 22,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.49. The firm has a market cap of C$45.84 million and a PE ratio of -28.80.

Wilton Resources Company Profile (CVE:WIL)

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and natural gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008.

