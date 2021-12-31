WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Holdings in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,106 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Matinas BioPharma were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 220,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 609,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 468,749 shares in the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matinas BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Matinas BioPharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.88.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.21. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.22.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

