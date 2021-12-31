Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Has $177,000 Stock Position in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 386,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 169,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 141,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Central Securities by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Securities alerts:

CET stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.78. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,114. Central Securities Corp. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $45.14.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Central Securities’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.