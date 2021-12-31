Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,204 Shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,168 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adams Resources & Energy were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $895,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AE stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $119.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.07. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $37.70.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $568.18 million for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.91%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

