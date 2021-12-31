Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Acquires 137 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. Oppenheimer lowered Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $207.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $208.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.32 and a 200-day moving average of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 194.06%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

