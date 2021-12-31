Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Acquires 3,051 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,235 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 496.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 871 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 1,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO opened at $63.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $269.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.94.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

