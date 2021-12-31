Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Buys 147 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 241,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.8% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 89,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 45,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 106,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.52.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $103.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.56 and a 200-day moving average of $123.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.62%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

