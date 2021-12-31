Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Buys 1,910 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,069 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,351,154,000 after acquiring an additional 51,806,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,034,000 after acquiring an additional 33,971,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,606,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,979,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213,627 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,309,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,235,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $138,497.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $314,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,503,706 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.