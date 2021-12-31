Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $248,000 Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $584,974,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 19.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,276,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,162,000 after purchasing an additional 852,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,004,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $497,031,000 after purchasing an additional 60,219 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 9.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,757,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,834,000 after purchasing an additional 227,514 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,363,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277 shares during the period. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TRI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

TRI stock opened at $118.63 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $78.04 and a twelve month high of $123.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.26 and its 200-day moving average is $112.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.54%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

