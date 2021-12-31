Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Invests $216,000 in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 797 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 56.5% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $255.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $251.50 billion, a PE ratio of 141.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.49.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.49, for a total transaction of $2,237,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.30, for a total transaction of $5,386,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,699 shares of company stock worth $138,178,192 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.