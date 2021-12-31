World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

WRLD opened at $243.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.21, a current ratio of 15.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.47. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $98.00 and a 52-week high of $265.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.68.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.08 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.49, for a total transaction of $161,177.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,036 shares of company stock worth $3,188,285. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $320,000. Greenline Partners LLC raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 2.8% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in World Acceptance by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in World Acceptance by 142,100.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

