WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.19 and last traded at $16.23. 14,770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,584,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.59.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the third quarter worth $222,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of WW International by 142.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 130.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 21,073 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 103,481.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 22,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 31.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

