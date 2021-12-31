WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.19 and last traded at $16.23. 14,770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,584,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.59.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the third quarter worth $222,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of WW International by 142.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 130.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 21,073 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 103,481.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 22,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 31.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
WW International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WW)
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.
