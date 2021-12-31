Xend Finance Trading Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Xend Finance has a market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $715,016.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00057346 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,727.96 or 0.07931318 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,165.41 or 1.00345483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00073164 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00052943 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007767 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

