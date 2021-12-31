Xion Finance (XGT) 1-Day Volume Tops $6,092.00

Xion Finance (CURRENCY:XGT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. Xion Finance has a market cap of $415,532.86 and approximately $6,092.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xion Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00057413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,724.43 or 0.07920388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,134.30 or 1.00236068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00073164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00052987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007780 BTC.

Xion Finance Coin Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,779,616 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Xion Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xion Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xion Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

