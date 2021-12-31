Xponance Inc. Cuts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

ECL stock opened at $234.01 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.15 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.34.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

