Xponance Inc. Decreases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 4,618.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,132,000 after buying an additional 2,682,409 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $91,192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 64.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,083,000 after buying an additional 643,899 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Marriott International by 305.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,604,000 after buying an additional 459,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,807,000 after purchasing an additional 331,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $164.86 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a PE ratio of 116.10 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

