Xponance Inc. Purchases 10,734 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $133.20 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.51 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.51 and its 200 day moving average is $149.20. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.66, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The company had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Barclays increased their price target on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.82.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

