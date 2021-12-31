Xponance Inc. Purchases 7,102 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 129.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $9,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIO. FMR LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $758.65 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $545.00 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $754.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $737.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.36 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

