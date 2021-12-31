Xponance Inc. Sells 1,378 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,101 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $8,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth approximately $964,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth approximately $9,248,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 193.8% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,689 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 21.0% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,739 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP opened at $91.69 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $94.69. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.77.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.11.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $396,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,537,994. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

