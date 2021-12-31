Xponance Inc. Sells 3,062 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $8,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 16.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,336,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,823,000 after acquiring an additional 185,495 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYF opened at $46.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.36.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on SYF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.24.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

