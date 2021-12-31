Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of Xunlei stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.52. Xunlei has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.67.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.78 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 2.13%.
About Xunlei
Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
