Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Xunlei stock opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.52. Xunlei has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.78 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 2.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 3rd quarter worth about $612,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xunlei by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 9,045 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Xunlei by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Xunlei by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 274,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xunlei by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.