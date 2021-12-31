Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.83. Approximately 4,012 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,742,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $990.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Yalla Group had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $71.31 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the second quarter worth about $39,980,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 177.0% in the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 342,980 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 81.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 167,968 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 973.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 152,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the third quarter worth about $915,000. 3.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

