Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) were down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.83. Approximately 4,012 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,742,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.
The stock has a market capitalization of $990.24 million, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79.
Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Yalla Group had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $71.31 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share.
About Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA)
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.
