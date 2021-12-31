Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). Yatra Online posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yatra Online.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YTRA. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 2,159.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 70,391 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Yatra Online by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 842,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 186,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.86% of the company’s stock.
Yatra Online Company Profile
Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.
