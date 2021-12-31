Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). Yatra Online posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yatra Online.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

YTRA opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $106.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.83. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YTRA. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 2,159.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 70,391 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Yatra Online by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 842,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 186,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

