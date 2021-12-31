Ycg LLC Has $22.40 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ycg LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.1% of Ycg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Ycg LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $986,948,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,918,000 after buying an additional 1,247,445 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 4,573.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,938,000 after buying an additional 1,073,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,957,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,159,000 after buying an additional 1,072,161 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $173.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.05 and its 200 day moving average is $157.79. The firm has a market cap of $239.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

