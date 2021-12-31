Ycg LLC Has $41.97 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Ycg LLC trimmed its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises about 4.0% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $41,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,994,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,719,000 after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,434,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,268,000 after acquiring an additional 496,843 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

VRSK traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $230.19. The company had a trading volume of 393 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.76. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.77.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $97,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 356,908 shares of company stock valued at $78,201,397. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.11.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

