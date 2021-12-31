Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.98). Carvana reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Carvana’s revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.85.

Shares of CVNA stock traded down $6.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.40. The stock had a trading volume of 35,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,700. Carvana has a 12-month low of $194.70 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.14 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $2,938,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,757 shares of company stock worth $5,213,933. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Carvana by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carvana (CVNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.