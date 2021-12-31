Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will announce $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. First Business Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.77 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBIZ. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of FBIZ stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $28.93. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,676. The company has a market cap of $242.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. First Business Financial Services has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $31.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 18.70%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $677,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $587,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

