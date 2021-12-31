Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report $1.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.00.

NYSE PANW opened at $561.42 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $311.56 and a 12-month high of $572.67. The company has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of -106.53 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $525.98 and its 200-day moving average is $461.14.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,375 shares of company stock worth $24,936,509 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,987 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,647,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 96,970 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,980,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 102 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.