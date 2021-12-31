Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.14 Million

Analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to post $18.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.22 million to $26.00 million. Wave Life Sciences reported sales of $9.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $57.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.42 million to $65.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $23.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WVE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 309.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 1,162.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 41,651 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,193,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 105,258 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 9,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,586. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

