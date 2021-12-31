Zacks: Analysts Expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.94 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

In related news, EVP Jason T. White sold 5,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $148,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $152,639,000 after purchasing an additional 171,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,326,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,052,000 after purchasing an additional 144,363 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 541.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,732,361 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,129 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 63,153.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,050 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 948,474 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,590,000 after purchasing an additional 31,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHLB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.49. 116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,421. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

See Also: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.