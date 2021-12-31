Zacks: Analysts Expect Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Profire Energy.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 million. Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

PFIE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of PFIE stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.06. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,297. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.99 million, a P/E ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFIE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Profire Energy by 129.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,124,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,910 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Profire Energy by 28.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,135,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 472,745 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Profire Energy by 27.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 36.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.