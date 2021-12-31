Zacks: Analysts Expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) to Post $0.55 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.56. Saratoga Investment posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Saratoga Investment.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.85% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

SAR remained flat at $$29.36 during trading on Friday. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 52.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 23,665 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $585,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 174.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 19,995 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saratoga Investment (SAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.