Zacks: Analysts Expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is $0.10. Manitowoc posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 105.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $404.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.64 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE:MTW traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,112. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $644.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 2.26. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,665,000 after buying an additional 56,924 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,021,000 after acquiring an additional 27,421 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,892,000 after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,799,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,537,000 after acquiring an additional 583,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Manitowoc by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,538,000 after purchasing an additional 101,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

